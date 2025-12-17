Thousands of Filipino faithful attend Simbang Gabi in Dubai presided by Cardinal Tagle

More than 30,000 Filipino Catholics gathered at St. Mary’s Church and its surrounding parking areas for the second evening of Simbang Gabi, the traditional nine-day novena preparing for Christmas.

The Mass was presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, during his pastoral visit to the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia. His presence drew Filipino faithful from across Dubai and neighboring emirates, many arriving hours early to secure a spot within the church grounds.

Cardinal Tagle, who currently oversees the Section for the First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches, led the celebration as a “powerful expression of faith, joy, and communion” for overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf.

Simbang Gabi, traditionally observed by Filipinos in anticipation of Christmas, continues to hold deep religious and cultural significance for Filipinos abroad. In the UAE, the devotion is celebrated in the evenings to accommodate work schedules, often transforming parish grounds into large communal prayer spaces.

According to the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, Cardinal Tagle’s visit runs from December 16 to 18, 2025. He is also scheduled to lead the Simbang Gabi Mass in Abu Dhabi on December 17 at 8 p.m., extending the celebration to Filipino Catholics in the capital.