Overseas voter registration for Filipinos in the UAE opens on Dec. 3 for 2028 elections

Overseas voter registration for Filipinos in the UAE will officially begin on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced.

The registration period will run until September 30, 2027, giving eligible Filipinos abroad ample time to secure their voter status ahead of the May 2028 national elections.

Who are eligible to register and vote?

Under Republic Act No. 9189, as amended by Republic Act No. 10590, and in accordance with COMELEC Resolution No. 11171, all Filipino citizens abroad who are at least 18 years old by May 8, 2028 and not otherwise disqualified by law may register as overseas voters.

These include:

Land-based and sea-based OFWs

Immigrants

Dual citizens

Any Filipino who will be 18 years old by May 8, 2028, and will be abroad from April 9 to May 8, 2028.

Registrations can be completed at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, as well as other Philippine posts abroad, including the Manila Economic and Cultural Offices. Filipinos in the Philippines may also register at the OFOV Extension Office at the Red Cross Manila Chapter in Intramuros.

Required documents

Valid Philippine Passport

Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB) for seafarers

Certified Copy of Approval of Retention or Reacquisition of Philippine Citizenship for dual citizens

Forms to fill out

Eligible voters must complete the OVF 1 (Overseas Voting Form) to register. This form can be filled manually at Philippine posts or downloaded online:

During the overseas registration process, Filipinos can file applications for new registration, certification, change of address, inclusion or reinstatement, transfer of registration records, recapture, reactivation, and change of name or correction of entries.