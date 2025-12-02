Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Overseas voter registration for Filipinos in the UAE opens on Dec. 3 for 2028 elections

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 mins ago

Overseas voter registration for Filipinos in the UAE will officially begin on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced.

The registration period will run until September 30, 2027, giving eligible Filipinos abroad ample time to secure their voter status ahead of the May 2028 national elections.

Who are eligible to register and vote?

Under Republic Act No. 9189, as amended by Republic Act No. 10590, and in accordance with COMELEC Resolution No. 11171, all Filipino citizens abroad who are at least 18 years old by May 8, 2028 and not otherwise disqualified by law may register as overseas voters.

These include:

  • Land-based and sea-based OFWs
  • Immigrants
  • Dual citizens
  • Any Filipino who will be 18 years old by May 8, 2028, and will be abroad from April 9 to May 8, 2028.

Registrations can be completed at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, as well as other Philippine posts abroad, including the Manila Economic and Cultural Offices. Filipinos in the Philippines may also register at the OFOV Extension Office at the Red Cross Manila Chapter in Intramuros.

Required documents

  • Valid Philippine Passport
  • Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB) for seafarers
  • Certified Copy of Approval of Retention or Reacquisition of Philippine Citizenship for dual citizens

Forms to fill out

Eligible voters must complete the OVF 1 (Overseas Voting Form) to register. This form can be filled manually at Philippine posts or downloaded online:

During the overseas registration process, Filipinos can file applications for new registration, certification, change of address, inclusion or reinstatement, transfer of registration records, recapture, reactivation, and change of name or correction of entries.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

592520999 1321974003305725 6204978445254550930 n

PNA-UAE chapter clinches 4th straight overall title at PPO Sportsfest 2025

3 hours ago
las damas1

Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter joins The Filipino Times in new partnership to support community

4 hours ago
6 4649

PICE-Qatar Chapter strengthens community ties through partnership with The Filipino Times

4 hours ago
6 4639

IAM Filipina seals partnership with The Filipino Times at first TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button