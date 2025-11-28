DTI says ₱500 enough for Noche Buena, lawmakers react

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that ₱500 is sufficient to prepare a Filipino family’s Noche Buena meal.

In an interview, DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said that with ₱500, households can buy ingredients for traditional holiday dishes such as ham, macaroni salad, and spaghetti.

“Kung tutuusin, [sa] ₱500 makakabili na kayo ng ham. Makakagawa ka na ng macaroni salad, makakagawa ka na rin ng spaghetti, depende rin po ‘yan kung ilan ‘yong taong kakain,” Roque said.

She added that the actual budget would still depend on the size of the family and the variety of dishes served.

The statement drew criticism from Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Terry Ridon, chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, who called the claim unrealistic.

“Hindi ito ang unang beses na iginigiit ng Department of Trade and Industry na sapat ang ₱500 para sa Noche Buena ng isang ordinaryong pamilya. Nagawa na nila ito noon; ang kaibahan lang ngayon, mismong si DTI Secretary Cristina Roque na ang nagsasabing ayos at sapat na ito,” said Ridon.

Meanwhile, Kabataan Partylist warned that a “paskong gipit” should not be glorified and criticizing it as a symptom of government corruption.