Wellness discussion at TFT Watchlist Forum focuses on OFWs’ physical and mental health

The first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Qatar emphasized the importance of health and wellness for overseas Filipino workers during the panel discussion “Healthy Ka Ba, Kabayan? Wellness Insights from Healthcare Experts.”

The session highlighted practical strategies for maintaining both physical and mental well-being while working abroad, stressing that good health enables OFWs to perform effectively at work and care for their families with confidence.

Panelists discussed common health habits often overlooked by Filipinos overseas and suggested simple, actionable ways to incorporate wellness into daily life.

The discussion featured three seasoned Filipino healthcare professionals based in Qatar: Dr. Christian Marvin Dela Cruz, a dental medicine specialist at Qatar University Health Center; Dr. Jane Cecille Cadag, optometrist at East Optics; and Dr. Dianne Joy Bonsol, board-certified internal medicine physician and consultant at DOC Medical Center.

The session was moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group.

Panelists encouraged a holistic approach to wellness, covering preventive healthcare, stress management, and mental health support, including coping with homesickness and burnout. Attendees were urged to adopt small but impactful daily habits to improve long-term well-being.

The panel also underscored the role of Filipino professionals in promoting health awareness within their communities, showing how shared knowledge and guidance can empower OFWs to lead healthier, more balanced lives.

The wellness discussion was part of the TFT Watchlist Forum, held ahead of the evening’s TFT Watchlist Awards 2025, which recognized top Filipino professionals in Qatar and Kuwait across healthcare, engineering, and architecture.