Panel of engineers, architect explores what PH can learn from Middle East infrastructure development at TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar

Filipino professionals explored how the Philippines can learn from the Middle East’s ambitious infrastructure developments during the panel discussion “Smart Moves in Infrastructure: What the Philippines Can Learn from the Middle East” at the first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Doha.

The panel featured three distinguished Filipino experts with extensive experience in the Middle East: Dr. Arlan P. Beltran, Senior Manager for Facilities Management at a semi-government, multi-diversified portfolio investment company; Arch. Marvin M. Tejada, Architect and Specification Writer at Arab Engineering Bureau; and Dr. Mario S. Oligo, Senior Drainage Engineer at the Public Works Authority–Ashghal/ASCO Consulting Engineers.

Arch. Marvin M. Tejada

Dr. Mario S. Oligo

The forum was moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times.

Dr. Karen Remo

The discussion highlighted strategies and innovations that have contributed to the Middle East’s efficiency, sustainability, and strong technological integration in infrastructure development. Panelists shared insights on how such approaches could be adapted to improve planning, execution, and long-term success of projects in the Philippines.

Topics included sustainable power solutions, environmentally responsible and forward-looking architectural practices, and the value of designing resilient and future-ready infrastructure systems.

The panel concluded by emphasizing the vital role Filipino professionals play in major international projects and how the knowledge and skill they gain overseas can strengthen the country’s infrastructure landscape.

