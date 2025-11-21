Samsung adds Tagalog to Galaxy AI Live Translate, expanding support for Filipinos abroad

Samsung has added Tagalog to the list of languages supported by Galaxy AI’s Live Translate feature, giving Filipino users, particularly overseas workers, expanded access to real-time translation tools across calls, messaging apps and face-to-face conversations.

Tagalog is now available for download on Galaxy devices that support Galaxy AI, including the Galaxy S25, S24 and S23 series; Galaxy Fold7, Flip7, Fold6, Flip6, Fold5 and Flip5; and the Galaxy Tab S11, S10 and S9 series. Other eligible and upcoming models are expected to support the feature as well.

Users can download the new language packs by navigating to Settings > General management > Language packs on their Galaxy phone or tablet, and selecting Tagalog from the list.

Live Translate allows users to communicate in different languages, through person, calls, or messages made through applications such as WhatsApp and Messenger.

The Interpreter Mode instantly translates spoken conversations in real time during face-to-face interactions, displaying both languages on the screen so each person can understand the dialogue clearly. Meanwhile, the Transcript Assist converts recorded or spoken audio into written text and provides translated transcripts, making it easier to review and understand conversations or meetings afterward.

The expansion aims to make communication more accessible for diverse communities worldwide, and for Filipinos living and working abroad, especially in multilingual hubs like the UAE, the addition of Tagalog is expected to significantly ease daily conversations.

Samsung now supports 22 languages on Galaxy AI, continuing its commitment to making communication easier across different languages and regions.