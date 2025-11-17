Free OFW Forum in Doha: Get practical tips on finance, wellness, and career growth

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar are invited to a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts at The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, happening on 21 November 2025 at Hilton Doha West Bay, Doha, Qatar.

Organized as part of the TFT Watchlist Awards, this free forum aims to equip Filipinos, whether professionals, skilled workers, or entrepreneurs, with practical knowledge on finance, industry, wellness, and personal development to improve their everyday lives and future. Registration is open to the public at: https://forms.gle/aXUDyNsWLCAKfAre8

To be held from 9 AM to 1 PM, the event will feature a series of panel discussions moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times. Dr. Remo will lead conversations that aim to provide attendees with practical, actionable insights from distinguished experts and thought leaders across various fields.

“Puhunan mo, asenso mo: The OFW guide to smart investing” will provide strategies on how to save wisely, invest in the right opportunities, and secure long-term financial stability. Speakers include Bernardo V. Umali, AVP for Property Advisor Unit, Regional & International Sales at DMCI Homes, and Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director at Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.

“Smart moves in infrastructure: What the Philippines can learn from the Middle East” will explore sustainable and innovative infrastructure practices in the region that can be adapted in the Philippines, with insights from Dr. Arlan P. Beltran, Sr. Manager – Facilities Management at a semi-government, multi-diversified portfolio investment company; Arch. Marvin M. Tejada, Architect – Specification Writer at Arab Engineering Bureau; and Engr. Roel Galceran, Senior Drainage Engineer at Public Works Authority – Ashghal/ASCO Consulting Engineers.

“Healthy ka ba, kabayan? Wellness insights from healthcare experts” will offer practical advice on maintaining physical health, managing stress, and protecting mental well-being while working overseas, with the expertise of Dr. Jane Cecille Cadag, Optometrist at East Optics, Doha; Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz, Dental Department at Qatar University H.C.; and Dr. Dianne Joy Bonsol, Consultant Internal Medicine at DOC Medical Center (Lusail and Alsaad, Qatar).

“I-level up ang galing mo: Empowering the modern Filipino” will focus on the importance of continuous learning, skill development, and personal growth to help OFWs adapt and advance in their careers, led by Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, Project Manager/ Commercial & Contracts Manager at a leading construction company in the State of Qatar.

“Level up, kabayan! How recognition turns hard work into honor,” a motivational talk, will feature Dr. Analiza T. Binondo, Senior Business Specialist, Delivery Integration & Operational Readiness at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who will share stories of Filipinos abroad and discuss how acknowledgment of their efforts contributes to continued excellence and meaningful impact.

Open to all OFWs in Qatar, the TFT Watchlist Forum continues The Filipino Times’ mission to inform, empower, and celebrate the overseas Filipino community.