Kim Atienza calls out netizen for criticizing parenting amid daughter Emman’s passing: ‘You are an evangelical bully’

Television host Kim Atienza has responded to a netizen who criticized his parenting and blamed him for the recent passing of his 19-year-old daughter, Emman, calling the commenter an “evangelical bully.”

In a TikTok post, the user named “Joy” suggested that Emman’s death was the result of her own choices, and that Atienza should have done more to guide and support her, referencing a biblical passage on raising children.

“God did not take her life—she made that choice herself. If you are truly in Christ, the Holy Spirit will convict you to repent for the ways you may have fallen short as a parent,” the user commented in a video clip shared by Atienza, showing Emman recording a song.

“This is an open rebuke. You were meant to be her primary protector, teacher, and guide. Tragically, she was left without the support she needed from the one who was supposed to be her anchor.”

Atienza responded directly in the comments, explaining that his daughter faced clinical depression.

”Joy, you are an evangelical bully. My Emman did not make that choice as clearly as you make choices. My Emman was clinically depressed,” Atienza said.

Emman’s family confirmed her passing on Oct. 24, saying that she had been dealing with mental health challenges prior to her death. She had also previously shared publicly about her experiences with bullying and online harassment.

For those in need of help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1553, (02) 7-989-8727, or 0966-351-4518.