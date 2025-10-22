Kathryn Bernardo to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2026

Madame Tussauds has officially confirmed that Kathryn Bernardo will be immortalized in wax at the world-renowned museum in 2026.

The announcement was made through the museum’s Instagram account.

“The countdown is over—Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is welcoming Kathryn Bernardo! Known as the ‘Phenomenal Box-Office Queen,’ she starred in the first Filipino film to hit ₱1 billion globally! Her wax figure drops in 2026,” the post read.

Bernardo is set to become the youngest Filipino celebrity to have a wax figure and will join fellow Filipino icons like Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Lea Salonga, and Anne Curtis, who already have wax figures in Asia.

Starting her career as a child star, Bernardo rose to fame with the 2010 remake of Mara Clara. She later headlined some of the Philippines’ highest-grossing films, including The Hows of Us (2018), Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019), and Hello, Love, Again (2024). The latter became the first Filipino movie to surpass ₱1 billion in worldwide gross and serves as the sequel to Hello, Love, Goodbye, where she stars opposite Alden Richards.

Looking ahead, Bernardo is set to team up with James Reid for her upcoming television comeback. She also recently received the Most Influential Celebrity award at the 11th EdukCircle Awards alongside Anne Curtis, Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, and Dingdong Dantes.