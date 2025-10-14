Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia launches special stamp to mark World Expo 2030 flag handover

Kristine Erika Agustin49 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Saudi Press Agency

The flag of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) was officially handed over to Saudi Arabia on October 13, marking the country’s turn to host the next World Expo in Riyadh in 2030.

The handover took place after the flag was ceremoniously lowered during the closing of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

The World Expo is a global event held every five years, bringing together countries to present innovations, cultural heritage, and future-focused projects.

Saudi Arabia will host the next edition from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the supervision of the BIE, the international body that regulates such expos.

To commemorate the flag handover, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in partnership with the Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC), launched a special passport stamp.

The commemorative stamp, which marks the start of the Kingdom’s preparations for Expo 2030, will be available to travelers arriving through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

