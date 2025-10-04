Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW rolls out digital reforms to ease OFW processes

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 mins ago

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has vowed to eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide “red carpet, not red tape” services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) accelerates its digital transformation.

Speaking at the 45th anniversary of the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, Inc. (PASEI) in Pasay City, Cacdac said the department is committed to faster, more efficient, and transparent systems for OFWs.

He cited the ongoing pilot integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) with the e-Travel Pass as a key innovation, aimed at simplifying departure requirements.

Under the new system, the e-Travel Pass will serve as the primary document for OFWs at departure, while OEC requirements will be processed within the DMW platform.

“Mas simple, mas mabilis, pero may safeguards pa rin,” Cacdac said, noting that over 80,000 OFWs have already shifted to the new process.

The secretary also highlighted the online contract verification program piloted in Dubai in partnership with Dataflow. More than 13,000 contracts have been processed digitally, cutting daily foot traffic at the Migrant Workers Office from 400–500 to about 150–200 visits. The system has also saved OFWs in Dubai an estimated 400,000 dirhams in transportation and related costs.

Cacdac encouraged industry stakeholders to raise concerns directly with the department, underscoring its commitment to accountability.

“Sabihin niyo lang kung may problema kayo sa proseso. Singilin niyo kami,” he said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11

UAE condemns deadly attack on Manchester synagogue

15 seconds ago
iStock 1662932717

Dubai accelerates green mobility with 208 new EV charging stations

13 mins ago
iStock 926016770

NBI arrests woman for illegal investment scam targeting military pensioners

25 mins ago
557837481 1242367108010556 8448988386923890481 n

Businesswoman nabbed for selling P15.5-M DSWD-marked relief kits

36 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button