DMW rolls out digital reforms to ease OFW processes

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has vowed to eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide “red carpet, not red tape” services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) accelerates its digital transformation.

Speaking at the 45th anniversary of the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, Inc. (PASEI) in Pasay City, Cacdac said the department is committed to faster, more efficient, and transparent systems for OFWs.

He cited the ongoing pilot integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) with the e-Travel Pass as a key innovation, aimed at simplifying departure requirements.

Under the new system, the e-Travel Pass will serve as the primary document for OFWs at departure, while OEC requirements will be processed within the DMW platform.

“Mas simple, mas mabilis, pero may safeguards pa rin,” Cacdac said, noting that over 80,000 OFWs have already shifted to the new process.

The secretary also highlighted the online contract verification program piloted in Dubai in partnership with Dataflow. More than 13,000 contracts have been processed digitally, cutting daily foot traffic at the Migrant Workers Office from 400–500 to about 150–200 visits. The system has also saved OFWs in Dubai an estimated 400,000 dirhams in transportation and related costs.

Cacdac encouraged industry stakeholders to raise concerns directly with the department, underscoring its commitment to accountability.

“Sabihin niyo lang kung may problema kayo sa proseso. Singilin niyo kami,” he said.