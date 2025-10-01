UAE Condoles With Philippines After Deadly Cebu Earthquake

The United Arab Emirates expressed solidarity with the Philippines following a deadly earthquake that struck central parts of the country, killing nearly 60 people and overwhelming hospitals on Cebu Island.

The magnitude 6.9 quake, which struck at 9:59 p.m. local time Tuesday near the northern city of Bogo, left dozens injured and caused widespread property damage, according to the US Geological Survey. Emergency workers have been seen transporting body bags amid chaotic conditions.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the families of the victims, the Philippine government, and the people of the country. The statement also wished for a swift recovery for all those injured in the disaster.