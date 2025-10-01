Death Toll from 6.9 Quake in Cebu Climbs to 69; Survivors Plead for Aid

The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook Cebu has risen to 69, officials confirmed Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to find survivors and residents called for urgent relief amid power outages, damaged homes, and overwhelmed hospitals.

The quake struck offshore Tuesday night near Bogo City, rattling communities across the island and triggering nearly 800 aftershocks. Civil Defense officials warned that the toll could still rise, with at least 150 reported injured and many feared trapped in collapsed structures. In San Remigio, victims included children and several residents who were playing basketball when a sports complex caved in.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a full government response, dispatching Cabinet members to Cebu while the Coast Guard deployed ships carrying medical teams and supplies. The Department of Public Works and Highways began inspecting roads and bridges, while evacuees in the north of Cebu appealed for food, clean water, and heavy equipment to aid rescue operations.

The Philippines sits along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it prone to powerful earthquakes. Local officials warned residents to remain cautious as aftershocks continue to shake the province. Despite the devastation, Cebu’s international airport remained open, though many heritage structures and homes sustained heavy damage.