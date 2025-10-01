Latest NewsNews

Death Toll from 6.9 Quake in Cebu Climbs to 69; Survivors Plead for Aid

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 seconds ago

The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook Cebu has risen to 69, officials confirmed Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to find survivors and residents called for urgent relief amid power outages, damaged homes, and overwhelmed hospitals.

The quake struck offshore Tuesday night near Bogo City, rattling communities across the island and triggering nearly 800 aftershocks. Civil Defense officials warned that the toll could still rise, with at least 150 reported injured and many feared trapped in collapsed structures. In San Remigio, victims included children and several residents who were playing basketball when a sports complex caved in.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a full government response, dispatching Cabinet members to Cebu while the Coast Guard deployed ships carrying medical teams and supplies. The Department of Public Works and Highways began inspecting roads and bridges, while evacuees in the north of Cebu appealed for food, clean water, and heavy equipment to aid rescue operations.

The Philippines sits along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it prone to powerful earthquakes. Local officials warned residents to remain cautious as aftershocks continue to shake the province. Despite the devastation, Cebu’s international airport remained open, though many heritage structures and homes sustained heavy damage.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2012824433

DMW Vows Continued Aid to Families of OFWs Facing Death Penalty in Kuwait

12 mins ago
557632610 780132794797812 2672599471359323205 n

DOT Urges Tourists to Stay Cautious After Cebu Quake; Heritage Sites Face Damage Checks

18 mins ago
557970633 1355427069285203 8911942774220037420 n

Marcos Mobilizes Full Gov’t Response After Deadly 6.9 Quake in Cebu

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 10 01T145343.958

46% of Filipinos satisfied with Marcos’ performance for Q2 — SWS

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button