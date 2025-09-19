OFW wins AED 50,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly draw for September

An overseas Filipino worker in Dubai is one of the four winners of AED 50,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for September.

A 43-year-old structural inspector from the Philippines, who has been living in Dubai for the past two years while his family remains back home, has won with a ticket purchased at the Abu Dhabi International Airport Store. He first heard about Big Ticket from his colleagues just two months ago and began buying tickets as part of a group of 10.

“I was tense when I first received the call, but then the excitement and happiness started to sink in. I plan to share the prize with my colleagues, and while I’m still unsure what I’ll do with my portion, I know I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket. My advice to others is to trust Big Ticket and give it a try,” he said.

September prizes

This September, one lucky winner will walk away with the AED 20 million grand prize during the live draw on 3rd October. In addition, four consolation winners will each receive AED 50,000 on the same day.

Only 2 weekly draws remain for the month of September, with four winners selected every week to take home AED 50,000 each.

Customers who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction before 24th September will also be entered into The Big Win Contest, where four names will be announced on 1st October and invited to the live draw to compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from AED 50,000 to AED 150,000.

For car enthusiasts, this month’s Dream Car prize is the stylish Range Rover Velar, with the draw taking place on 3rd October, followed by the iconic Nissan Patrol in November.

To sweeten the offering, customers visiting the Big Ticket Stores this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout September:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 3 free

With Big Ticket, no dream is out of reach! With an exciting lineup of prizes waiting to be claimed, now is the perfect time to take a chance. Will your name be the next one we celebrate?

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.