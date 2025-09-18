Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto confirm breakup

Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto have officially ended their relationship, talent agency Star Magic confirmed, ending weeks of speculation about the couple’s status.

“Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto have mutually decided to end their relationship,” Star Magic said in a statement posted on its social media pages.

The agency also appealed to the public to respect the pair’s decision and refrain from spreading “false narratives,” adding that both Anderson and Barretto are grateful for the love and support they continue to receive from fans and friends.

Rumors about the breakup had circulated in recent weeks and again in June, but Anderson denied the reports at the time during an interview for the news magazine program Tao Po!

The couple went public with their romance in March 2021, when Anderson described himself as “happy” with Barretto. Shortly after, the actress referred to him as “my love” in an Instagram post.

Their relationship, however, had been the subject of controversy as early as 2019, following their team-up in the Japan-set film Between Maybes. At the time, Anderson was still with actress Bea Alonzo, leading to speculation that Barretto was involved in their breakup, a claim both Anderson and Barretto denied.

Over the years, the couple fielded questions about marriage and often expressed confidence that they would eventually tie the knot.

Anderson, who rose to fame through Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition in 2006, currently stars in ABS-CBN’s primetime drama Sins of the Father.