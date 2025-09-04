Dubai Airport to scrap laptop and liquid checks with new screening technology

Travellers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will soon be able to pass through security without removing laptops or discarding water bottles, as next-generation screening systems are introduced across its terminals.

Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice president for terminal operations at Dubai Airports, said the phased rollout will be completed by the end of 2026.

“The introduction of this new technology will make travel easier, smoother, and stress-free as you don’t have to take anything out of your bag,” he told Khaleej Times.

The airport is currently testing advanced scanners and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that allow passengers to keep items such as laptops, perfumes, creams, and liquids over 100ml inside their bags during security checks.

In May 2025, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded Smiths Detection a contract to install the technology across all three DXB terminals. The new scanners use high-resolution 3D imaging to strengthen security, speed up processing, and improve passenger flow.

DXB handled 46 million passengers in the first half of 2025, a 2.3 percent increase year-on-year and the busiest first half in its history. The second quarter alone saw 22.5 million travellers, while April recorded 8 million, the airport’s highest-ever traffic for the month.

To meet rising demand, the new system is being trialled at Emirates-only Terminal 3 as part of a project to replace about 140 handheld machines. Al Shamsi said the scale of the upgrade requires major infrastructure adjustments and will take time to complete.

Dubai Airports is also developing AI-powered solutions to cut aircraft turnaround times and enhance operational efficiency, in line with its goal of offering faster, safer, and more seamless travel experiences.