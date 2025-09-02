Philippine missions in UAE to close on Sept. 5 for Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday

Philippine missions across the UAE will suspend operations on Friday, Sept. 5, in observance of Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday.

Following the UAE government’s declaration of a public holiday, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have announced their closures and advised the public to plan visits accordingly.

For inquiries and immediate assistance from the embassy, the public may contact it via email at [email protected] or [email protected], or reach the Assistance-to-Nationals line at +971 504438003.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai also shared emergency contacts for urgent consular matters:

Consular matters (passport, notarial, civil registry): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs) matters: +971 56 501 5756

Contract verification and assistance to OFWs (MWO-Dubai): +971 50 652 6626 / +971 56 353 5558

Meanwhile, the MWO advised workers with flights between Sept. 5–8 to either visit in person from Sept. 2–4, submit and verify contracts online at https://dmw.dataflowgroup.com, or authorize a representative to handle transactions on their behalf.