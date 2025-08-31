Priest helping drug war victims, homeless named 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

Catholic priest Flaviano Antonio “Flavie” Villanueva, who has dedicated his ministry to serving the poor, homeless, and families of drug war victims, has been named one of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation on Saturday announced Villanueva’s selection for his work in restoring dignity to thousands of marginalized Filipinos through the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center (AJKC), which he founded in 2015. The center has provided “dignified care and service” to the indigent, including those once involved in drugs and petty crimes.

Villanueva also led efforts to locate the bodies of extra-judicial killing victims during the government’s anti-drug campaign, offering comfort and support to their families.

Other 2025 awardees include Shaahina Ali, Executive Director of Parley Maldives, recognized for her commitment to protecting marine ecosystems, and the Foundation to Educate Girls Globally of India, honored for advancing education for young women and dismantling cultural stereotypes.

The 67th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Ceremony will be held on Nov. 7 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila.

Often regarded as Asia’s highest honor, the Ramon Magsaysay Award was launched in 1957. Past laureates include Mother Teresa, Corazon Aquino, Ryan Cayabyab, F. Sionil Jose, and Ka Dodoy Ballon. Last year, Japanese animator and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki was among the honorees.