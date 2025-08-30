Gloc-9’s hit song ‘Upuan’ resurfaces online as Filipinos call out corruption

A Filipino rap song about corruption is trending again 16 years after its release amid controversy over multibillion-peso ghost flood control projects.

The song, “Upuan” by Aristotle Pollisco, popularly known as Gloc-9, has resurfaced on Instagram Reels, Facebook content, and TikTok videos as netizens reference its lyrics in online discussions about corruption.

Originally released in 2009 as part of Gloc-9’s album “Matrikula,” the track uses the metaphor of an “upuan” (chair) to represent those in power living in comfort while ordinary people struggle in poverty. It opens with the line, “Kayo po na nakaupo, subukan n’yo namang tumayo, at baka matanaw na n’yo ang tunay na kalagayan ko.”

Gloc-9, known for tackling social issues through his music, said in a 2020 interview that he wrote the song while on hospital duty as a nursing student.

“Kapag ikaw ay nasa environment na katulad ng mga public hospital dito sa Pilipinas, hindi ka mauubusan ng inspiration,” he told PEP.

He explained that “Upuan” is not limited to politics, saying it could also refer to bosses or influential figures in other sectors.

The hit song won Song of the Year at the 23rd Awit Awards and was a personal favorite of the late National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera. It also became a frequent subject in students’ study and reflection papers when it was first released.