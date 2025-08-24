DMW Raises Minimum Wage for Filipino Domestic Workers Abroad to $500

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced a comprehensive package of reforms to strengthen the protection of overseas Filipino domestic workers, including an increase in their minimum monthly wage from USD400 to USD500.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the new wage floor, effective 60 days from issuance, resulted from six months of stakeholder consultations and will be integrated into employment contracts processed by the agency. He emphasized that the increase sets a minimum standard but wages may be higher depending on the host country and worker’s skills.

Other reforms include:

Annual medical check-ups, initially voluntary, later mandatory, funded by the DMW Aksyon Fund.

Mandatory “know your employer” video calls before contract signing for transparency and consent.

“Kamusta Kabayan” digital monitoring, where welfare officers proactively check on OFWs in pilot areas such as Kuwait and Israel.

Stricter housing standards for recruitment agencies to ensure decent accommodation.

Enhanced whitelisting policy that allows only compliant recruitment agencies to deploy workers abroad.

Cacdac also said the DMW will separate job classifications for domestic workers and caregivers, recognizing the heavier responsibilities of caregiving, and will set a separate wage standard for the latter.

The reforms are especially significant for workers deployed in the “big four” markets — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait — but will cover all destinations. The DMW also plans reskilling programs through TESDA for domestic workers wishing to shift to caregiving, hospitality, or other industries.