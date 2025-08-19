PH, UAE Celebrate 51 Years of Diplomatic Relations, Push for Deeper Economic Ties

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked the 51st anniversary of their diplomatic relations, reaffirming stronger economic cooperation and gearing up for the anticipated signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a statement, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Alqataam Alzaabi highlighted how bilateral ties have grown across trade, development, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Relations hit a milestone in November 2024 when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Abu Dhabi and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Over the last three years, both countries signed 22 agreements spanning energy transition, culture, legal cooperation, and security. Among the latest initiatives are the UAE’s USD 20 million commitment to rehabilitate the Pasig River and a USD 15 billion renewable energy partnership with Masdar to deliver up to 10 gigawatts of clean power by 2030.

The UAE, home to over one million Filipinos, reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding their welfare while pursuing deeper collaboration.

“As the UAE and the Philippines celebrate 51 years of enduring friendship, both countries reaffirm their commitment to advancing cooperation, fostering innovation, and promoting shared prosperity,” Ambassador Alzaabi said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro also welcomed the ambassador in Manila, saying the Philippines looks forward to the CEPA signing in the coming weeks.