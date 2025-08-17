Dubai Police Deployed 752 Mounted Patrols in First Half of 2025

Dubai Police’s Mounted Police Station carried out 752 mounted patrols across the emirate during the first half of 2025, covering industrial, commercial, and tourist zones. These patrols helped issue traffic fines, conduct vehicle and individual security checks, and provide safety at sporting facilities.

Lieutenant Colonel Dhahi Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Mounted Police Station, highlighted that mounted patrols are a crucial part of Dubai’s security strategy, not only supporting law enforcement but also boosting community confidence. Their ability to access areas inaccessible to police cars has made them highly effective in crime prevention. The unit operates through four deployment points, ensuring full coverage of Dubai.

Beyond security, the Mounted Police Station also engages the community through therapeutic riding programs, which benefited 93 participants in partnership with various agencies. These programs achieved a 100% satisfaction rate among parents and a 97% improvement rate in training results.

The unit also runs the “Ride with the Mounted Police” volunteer program, with 80 volunteers joining events in the first half of the year.

Recent achievements include receiving the Dubai Municipality’s Gold Accreditation Certificate for accessibility standards, winning the Arab Ideas Award for its therapeutic riding initiative, and representing the UAE at the International Military Tent Pegging Championship in Egypt.

Looking forward, the station is exploring innovations such as a virtual training center, AI-based equine health prediction, and a Smart Stable Project integrating advanced technology for horse care and stable management.