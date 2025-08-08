KOSTCON is coming to Dubai! Here’s why it’s the perfect concert for every K-drama fan

Let’s be real—no one watches K-dramas quietly.

We cry. We gasp. We yell at the screen. We save every heart-wrenching OST to a playlist we play on loop, imagining ourselves in a slow-mo scene with background rain and dramatic lighting.

Now imagine hearing those very songs live, sung by the original artists, in an arena filled with fans who feel exactly the same way, because this September 5, the ultimate K-drama OST concert will land in Dubai!

An all-star lineup made for true fans

Whether you started with Stairway to Heaven or got hooked on Goblin, KOSTCON 2025 is tailor-made for fans like you.

This concert, set to take place at Coca-Cola Arena, will bring the voices that made your favorite scenes unforgettable: Lyn, the powerful voice behind My Destiny from My Love From the Star; Kim Bum Soo, who moved hearts with I Miss You from Stairway to Heaven; and K.Will, celebrated as the ultimate Prince of OSTs.

Also joining the lineup are Soyou, known for her unforgettable duet Stay With Me from Goblin; and Heize and Lee Mujin, whose soulful vocals have defined the newer generation of K-drama soundtracks, including hits from Hotel Del Luna and Business Proposal.

Tickets and exclusive fan perks

Tickets start from AED 199, with several tiers offering exclusive fan perks to make your KOSTCON experience even more unforgettable.

Depending on the ticket category, fans may receive a lanyard, official KOSTCON posters, photo cards, and LED wristbands on the day of the show.

Access to the soundcheck, signed artist albums, and signed posters will also be awarded through a seat number-based raffle.

For every overseas Filipino who found comfort in K-dramas

For many Filipinos living and working abroad, K-dramas have become part of everyday life. They filled quiet apartments with warmth, softened long days at work, and gave us something to laugh about, cry over, and look forward to.

That’s why more than a concert, KOSTCON is a reunion for those who found joy, comfort, and even healing through Korean dramas. If you have ever cried over a fictional breakup, rooted for a slow-burn romance, or stayed up all night saying “just one more episode,” then this concert is for you.

Don’t let this be another “sana all” moment

Tickets are already selling fast. With thousands of K-drama fans across the UAE, this is your chance to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Get your tickets now at: coca-cola-arena.com/music/1249/kostcon-korean-ost-concert

Wear your best K-drama-inspired fit, bring your fellow fans, and prepare your heart—

because at KOSTCON 2025, the soundtrack of your favorite love stories is finally coming to life.