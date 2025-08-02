Gilas Pilipinas kicks off training in Jeddah ahead of FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas wasted no time and held its first practice session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, just hours after landing, as the team gears up for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup.

Photos of the training were shared by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), giving fans a glimpse of the national squad’s preparations.

The team is currently adjusting to the return of veteran big man June Mar Fajardo, who recently wrapped up a grueling PBA Finals series against fellow Gilas member Calvin Oftana and the TNT Tropang Giga.

“I’d like to get some practice time with June Mar. It’s really important that we adjust to his presence,” said Gilas head coach Tim Cone.

Meanwhile, Oftana has been cleared to play after recovering from injuries sustained during the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Gilas will begin its FIBA Asia Cup campaign on August 6 against Chinese Taipei.