OFWs, families to benefit from expanded services at OFW Hospital

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced improved health services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families through the continued upgrade of the OFW Hospital in Pampanga.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Acting Medical Chief Dr. Patrick Louie Maglaya on July 31 presented the hospital’s new facilities and medical equipment designed to meet the unique needs of OFWs and their dependents.

Cacdac emphasized that all services remain free for OFW-patients, affirming the government’s commitment to providing accessible and specialized health care under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

The OFW Hospital, the only one of its kind in the country, now offers upgraded radiology services, including a new MRI machine and digital mammography. It also added laboratory tests such as hemoglobin (HBA1), drug testing, and aqua electrolyte analysis.

Additional upgrades include a complete pulmonary function test, cardio exercise test, treadmill stress test, and holter monitoring for heart assessments. The hospital is currently seeking Level 2 accreditation from the Department of Health, which will allow full use of its ICU and expanded services.

Also in progress is the construction of the OFWH Cancer Care Center, expected to be completed within President Marcos’ term. Once operational, it will offer cancer care and hemodialysis services for OFWs and qualified dependents.

As of June 2025, the OFW Hospital has already provided services to over 50,000 OFWs and their families.

