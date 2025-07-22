Jake Ejercito and Jessy Mendiola call out DILG over casual class suspension announcement

Jake Ejercito and Jessy Mendiola criticized the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its casual approach to announcing class suspensions during recent heavy rains and flooding caused by the southwest monsoon.

The controversy stemmed from a Facebook post by the DILG on July 22, which used informal and humorous language to announce the suspensions. The post read, “Mga Abangers, sarap ng bogchi ko. Sa kabusugan ay naka idlip nang sandali. Oh eto na inaabangan ninyo,” paired with a graphic that appeared to show the message came from DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Though the style mirrors Remulla’s typical social media tone, netizens and public figures found it inappropriate. Some commenters felt it trivialized a serious matter, calling the department “out of touch” with the urgency of the situation.

Jake Ejercito commented directly on the post, pointing out that humor had no place in this context. Jessy Mendiola also criticized the tone, questioning whether the post was meant to be taken lightly.

As of now, the DILG has not responded to the backlash. Secretary Remulla previously confirmed that his office had been authorized to issue class suspension announcements, with Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez noting that Remulla makes such announcements on behalf of the Cabinet and the Palace.