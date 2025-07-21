Heavy rainfall reported in parts of Dubai, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

Heavy rainfall have been reported in several parts of the UAE including Dubai, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region on Monday afternoon, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In Dubai, heavy rain fell in various locations between around 4 PM to 5 PM, including Margham, Al ‘Ishoush, South of Lahbab, Al Lisailli, Saih Al Salem, Murqquab, with light to moderate rain in Al Qudra.

In Al Ain, light to moderate rain was recorded around 3 PM in Khatm Al Shiklah, Um Al Zumoul, and Um Ghaffa, with heavier downpours later in Al Faqa.

The Al Dhafra Region also experienced scattered rainfall, with light to moderate showers over Eastern Mahadir, Northeast of Abu Qurayn, and Mirayr. Moderate to heavy rainfall was experienced over West of Al Sout. Meanwhile, Hamim area recorded light rain.

The NCM has also issued orange and yellow alerts for convective clouds affecting parts of the country, particularly Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

As unstable weather conditions persisted, the NCM issued an advisory urging the public to take precautions.

“Precautions should be taken during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over some internal areas. Loose objects and weak structures may become hazardous due to the strong winds and can reduce horizontal visibility. Please stay away from areas of accumulated rain,” it said.