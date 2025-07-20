Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Gymnast Jasmine Ramilo represents PH in FIG World Cup Milan

Filipina rhythmic gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo proudly represented the Philippines at the FIG World Cup in Milan, Italy.

Held from July 18 to 20 at the Unipol Forum, the 17-year-old competed in four apparatus events, namely Hoop (26.300), Ball (25.500), Clubs (24.200), and Ribbon (23.850), earning a total score of 99.850. She narrowly missed qualifying for the finals.

Ramilo was the sole Filipina among 74 senior gymnasts. Coached by Claudia Mancinelli and Elisabetta Boni, and supported by Junior RG athlete Kyla Mendoza and her parents JR and Fhey Ramilo, she approached the competition with grace, composure, and quiet determination.

Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli won the all-around title in Milan with 118.250 points, followed by Germany’s Darja Varfolomeev (117.450) and Ukraine’s Taisia Onofriichuk (114.150), who took silver and bronze, respectively.

“I’m happy to represent the Philippines. After this World Cup, continue pa rin sa training,” Ramilo said, indicating that preparations for future competitions are ongoing.

Earlier this year, Ramilo won three medals, including one gold, at the Olympic 74 Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria. She placed 9th in the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore and claimed two medals at Spain’s Liga Iberdrola in May.

In recognition of her achievements, Ramilo was congratulated by Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial, DCM Donna Gatmaytan, Atty. Ray Gatmaytan , Consul General Randy Ochoa and other Embassy officials during the Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Ergife Hotel in Rome.

Ramilo, who is currently based in Italy, will return to Rome to resume training and complete her senior high school studies. (Alona Cochon)

