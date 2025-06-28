Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chinese man arrested in Camarines Norte for posing as Filipino

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

A Chinese national pretending to be a Filipino was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Daet, Camarines Norte, as part of ongoing operations to remove foreigners violating Philippine laws.

The arrest follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to tighten enforcement on foreign nationals staying in the country illegally.

BI intelligence agents, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and other operatives, caught 45-year-old Wu Zhishi on June 25. He was found along J. Pimentel Street, Barangay V, after agents posed as customers in his business.

Wu was using Philippine-issued IDs and was claiming to be a Filipino in his dealings. He presented only an expired retiree visa card but denied faking any Filipino identity.

Investigators said Wu used the fake documents to apply for a gun license, which raised further security concerns. He was immediately arrested and handed over to PAOCC for custody.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned that the illegal use of Philippine documents by foreign nationals is a serious threat. “This poses as a risk to national security as these aliens are able to embed themselves in society, perhaps doing illegal activities by using someone else’s identity,” he said.

Viado urged agencies issuing national IDs and other official papers to tighten their screening. “There is a need to review policies on the issuance of Philippine documents to prevent this from happening again,” he added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Fujairah International Airport WAM

Heroin found hidden in dietary supplements at Fujairah airport

15 mins ago
South Korea flag

South Korea to bring in over 22,000 more seasonal workers to fill labor gaps

25 mins ago
tourist in dubai istock

UAE ranks in world’s top 7 for tourist spending

38 mins ago
KSA flag with airplane istock

Saudi Arabia grants visa holders 30-day grace period to exit the Kingdom

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button