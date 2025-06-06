Dubai deploys 2,800 workers to keep city clean, safe during Eid

Dubai Municipality has completed full operations for the Eid Al Adha holiday, ensuring that public places across the city remained safe, clean, and ready for visitors and residents. This included all tourist sites, parks, and entertainment areas.

A total of 2,800 staff members were mobilized, including engineers, supervisors, inspectors, and other specialized workers. Their main task was to maintain high levels of health, safety, and cleanliness during the busy holiday.

Out of the total workforce, 2,300 were cleaning engineers assigned to cover key areas around Dubai. The teams were supported by 752 vehicles and machines used for cleaning operations.

Another 250 supervisors and inspectors were on the ground to oversee the cleaning activities and respond to urgent needs. This ensured that areas with large crowds were continuously monitored and maintained.

In addition, 250 workers focused on public health, general safety, and food safety, especially in areas where people gathered for meals and celebrations. These teams made sure that hygiene standards were followed across food establishments and open spaces.

The efforts are part of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to provide high-quality, integrated services for the public, especially during major holidays when many Filipinos and other expats take time off to relax or spend time with their families.