HONOR 400 series delivers flagship performance without the flagship price tag

HONOR, known for consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation, is back to make waves once again, and this time with a launch that’s set to disrupt expectations across the board.

The upcoming HONOR 400 Series is a bold new chapter in mobile technology that defies compromise. This isn’t just a step forward; it’s a giant leap that redefines what it means to be a flagship smartphone in 2025. Consumers have always had to choose between high-end performance and a reasonable price tag. The HONOR 400 Series ends that trade-off by intelligently combining top-tier features, cutting-edge AI, powerful hardware, and a sleek premium design into a package that’s surprisingly affordable.

A flagship 200MP AI camera experience, reimagined

Let’s begin with the camera, because that’s where the magic begins for most users. The all-new series comes with 200MP, which is the best camera in its price range, allowing you to capture clear photos near and far. The HONOR 400 Pro version delivers exceptional zoom capabilities with AI Super Zoom, offering 15x to 50x zoom while maintaining sharpness and clarity even at great distances. The AI Portrait Snap feature uses advanced AI to keep portraits sharp and clear, even when the subject is moving

AI Creative Editor to spark daily wonders

It’s not just about megapixels—it’s about what you can create when they’re combined with HONOR’s AI Creative Editor suite to enhance photos with precision and creativity in daily life. This suite is packed with the largest set of AI editing features in its range, with an impressive AI tool. Want to turn a breathtaking still image into a stunning video highlight? The industry-leading AI Image to Video feature can do that in seconds. Need to clean up your shot from unwanted people wandering into the background? AI Erase passers-by removes background people seamlessly, leaving you with a clear scene. And with AI Upscale, even low-resolution or distant shots become clear and vibrant. These tools are designed not just for creators, but for everyday users who want to make memories look unforgettable, all without professional gear or editing skills.

All-day power, lightning speed

With a massive 6000mAh battery, the HONOR 400 Series is built not just for a full day and beyond. Paired with blazing-fast 100W HONOR SuperCharge on the HONOR 400 Pro and 80W on the HONOR 400, it delivers ultra-quick charging that makes long power breaks a thing of the past. Combining the biggest battery and fastest charging in its price range, the HONOR 400 Series redefines what power and efficiency mean for everyday users.

This combination is a game-changer for professionals and multitaskers. On days when users forget to charge overnight, a short top-up in the morning provides enough power to last well into the evening. Behind the scenes, the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on HONOR 400 Pro ensures fluid performance across all applications, ensuring that even the most challenging apps run smoothly and without interference.

AI productivity that works for you

Productivity is key when on the go, and the HONOR 400 Series makes working smarter easier than ever. With the AI-enhanced MagicOS 9.0, you get a suite of intelligent tools designed to simplify your day-to-day tasks. The latest MagicOS introduces features like AI Subtitles for real-time subtitling during video playback, AI Minutes for automatically transcribing meetings into actionable notes, and AI Summary to distill long texts or documents into digestible insights. Even casual users will find value in AI Translation, which turns foreign-language media or conversations into accessible content in real time.

During a video call with an overseas client, for instance, a user can rely on AI Subtitles to understand the conversation live, while AI Minutes captures the entire dialogue and summarizes key takeaways before the meeting has even ended. It’s the kind of efficiency that changes how you communicate, collaborate, and create, and most importantly, gives you back your valuable time. Its worth noting the only HONOR 400 Series offers the AI Subtitles feature, supporting real-time translation between Arabic and English across mainstream media apps.

A display that shines under any light

One of the standout features of the HONOR 400 Series is its 5000nits Ultra Bright Display, which ensures visibility in even the harshest lighting conditions. This is one of the brightest displays ever seen in its category, making it ideal for users who are constantly on the go. Take, for example, a sunny afternoon at an outdoor café. While most people struggle to read messages or scroll through photos on dim screens, the HONOR 400 Series display remains perfectly visible. It doesn’t matter whether you’re streaming your favorite show or reading an eBook by the pool; your content always looks vivid, sharp, and crystal-clear.

Built tough for everyday chaos

Durability is something that’s often overlooked with a smartphone, but it’s rapidly becoming a headline feature. The HONOR 400 Series raises the bar with IP68 and IP69 ratings on the HONOR 400 Pro version for water and dust resistance. For adventure seekers caught in unpredictable weather while hiking, the HONOR 400 Series is more than capable of continuing to navigate routes even in bad weather, while others scramble to keep their smartphones dry. The rugged build is seamlessly integrated into the phone’s premium design, offering protection without sacrificing aesthetics.

A flagship look that feels exclusive

Of course, power and performance are nothing without design, and here, too, the HONOR 400 Series delivers. With its refined curves, smooth textures, and distinctive finishes, the phone exudes the fashion-forward look and feel of a device that belongs in the premium segment of the market. It’s the kind of design that turns heads. Whether it’s placed on a meeting room table or pulled out at a dinner, the HONOR 400 doesn’t just blend in; it makes a statement. One that says premium, refined, and forward-thinking. More importantly, the design has been carefully crafted for both visual appeal and practical comfort. It feels great in the hand, resists fingerprints and scratches, and reflects HONOR’s meticulous attention to detail – available in four mesmerizing colorways.

With the HONOR 400 Series, a new standard has been set. This is not just a phone; it’s a platform for creativity, productivity, and self-expression. It takes features previously reserved for top-tier flagships and delivers them in a package that is accessible to more people than ever before. It’s a phone built for creators who want studio-quality tools in their pocket.

Pricing and availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 will be available in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, Desert Gold, and Tidal Blue, while the HONOR 400 Pro will be available in three colorways: Midnight Black, Lunar Grey, and Tidal Blue. HONOR 400 Series will be available soon for pre-order at an exciting price and with amazing gifts.