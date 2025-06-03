DMW celebrates 30 years of honoring OFWs, reaffirms pledge to safeguard rights and opportunities

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) paid tribute to the resilience and dedication of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as it marked the 30th Migrant Workers Day, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing opportunities and protection for OFWs and their families, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive.

During the kick-off ceremony, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia emphasized that the celebration is not only a reflection on the past three decades but also a strong affirmation of the agency’s continued promise to serve OFWs more efficiently and compassionately.

“This occasion is both a look back on 30 years of service and a renewed commitment to deliver faster, more heartfelt service to every OFW,” Olalia said.

The weeklong celebration, leading up to Migrant Workers Day, features a wide array of activities meant to honor OFWs, recognized as modern-day heroes for their critical contributions to the development of both the Philippines and their host countries.

Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II, the event’s guest of honor, highlighted the importance of a collaborative approach in serving overseas Filipinos. He referenced key government efforts such as the Interagency Council Against Trafficking and the Interagency Council on the Rights of Overseas Filipinos as vital to improving safety and services for Filipinos abroad.

Ang also acknowledged the bravery of OFWs and introduced Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs), which serve Filipino communities abroad by promoting diaspora engagement and empowering migrants and their families.

The celebration began with the launch of a photo exhibit showcasing 30 years of labor migration milestones, alongside events such as the National Reintegration Network Serbisyo Fair and the Balikbayan Bazaar. Health services, wellness programs, and entertainment activities will be held at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong and at all regional and overseas offices throughout the week.

Migrant Workers Day, celebrated every June 7 under Republic Act No. 8042, honors the enduring sacrifices and achievements of OFWs. The DMW encourages all OFWs and their families to participate and benefit from the free services and events happening from June 2 to 7.