Editor’s pick: The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro gets it right

As a sleek and powerful smartwatch that just works with all smartphones without costing as much as a mid-range smartphone, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro has grown beyond Huawei’s popular WATCH FIT series. This year, it is going up against the flagship smartwatches but without a flagship price tag. It comes with many of the trappings of a high-end smartwatch; aluminium casing with titanium bezels, sapphire glass, advanced health and fitness tracking, and even a golf mode. It’s fashionable, lightweight, and highly functional. So, what’s the catch?

Ultra slim design

The squarish watch face of the WATCH FIT 4 Pro looks familiar, much like last year’s WATCH FIT 3. The FIT 4 Pro is slightly thinner at 9.3mm and weighs 30.4 grams. Beyond the design, a lot has changed outside and under the hood. The WATCH FIT 4 Pro introduces premium materials such as sapphire glass, an aviation-grade aluminium body with titanium alloy bezels.

1.82-inch screen size remains unchanged, regardless, still respectable for a 2025 smartwatch. Yet it flexes a peak screen brightness of 3,000 nits, right up there with the best of the best in the market. Anybody who spends considerable time outdoors will appreciate such a bright screen. This display uses HUAWEI Hybrid AMOLED technology, featuring an ultra-high retina resolution of 347 ppi, bringing visuals to life with stunning clarity and detail.

Groundbreaking outdoor workouts

Fitness tracking on most smartwatches starts and ends with calorie tracking. Instead, the FIT 4 Pro becomes part of your sports gear with fully fleshed-out golf, diving, trekking and trail running modes.

The golf feature offers Course Mode and Driving Range Mode. The Course Mode provides access to over 15,000 golf course maps worldwide, showing detailed 3D layouts of golf courses. It accurately shows your distance from the front, centre, and back of the green, and from obstacles. Based on this info, you can pick the right club and plan your shots with precision. The Scorecard Operations allows you to score the putts on the green in the completed round directly on the scorecard. With Driving Range mode, golfers can practice and perfect their swings while tracking essential metrics like backswing time and swing speed.

This is also the first time for the WATCH FIT Series to support freediving up to 40 meters of depth. Diving Mode includes Freediving and Training Modes, making it a fantastic tool for amateurs and professionals. And with a complete suite of functions for detailed navigation like offline full-colour maps, route importation, backtracking, segmentation navigation, checkpoint navigation and real-time alerts, Advanced Terrain Map Tracking ensures you stay on track every step of the way, even when you are off the beaten path.

Comprehensive health management

Thanks to the HUAWEI TruSense System, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro has reached the industry-leading level in vital sign monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, blood oxygen, body temperature changes, stress, emotional health, ECG, Arrhythmia risk, and Sleep Breathing Awareness. The watch features the HRV monitoring function during sleep. As a barometer of human health, the HRV indicator reflects the amount of physical and psychological stress and is often used in clinical diagnosis.

The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant is now available in HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro, designed to empower users to better understand and manage their emotional health. This feature offers real-time, data-driven insights into a user’s emotional state, enabling continuous emotional monitoring throughout the day.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro provides comprehensive support for women’s health. It features a temperature sensor capable of detecting fluctuations in basal body temperature, enabling personalised, data-driven predictions of the user’s menstrual cycle, ovulation period, and fertility, all powered by advanced physiological data analysis.

Even with all the extra features, the WATCH FIT 4 Pro retains exceptional battery life, with up to 7 days of usage in typical usage scenarios, and a maximum of 10 days. In addition, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro only takes 60 minutes to charge.

So, what’s the catch? The surprising answer is… remarkably little. It delivers premium materials, advanced health tracking, and genuinely useful specialised modes like golf and diving, all while maintaining excellent battery life. The ‘catch,’ if you can call it that, features like NFC and standalone LTE are missing here. However, considering the price, that’s nothing to complain about.