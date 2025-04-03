Russian vlogger Vitaly to be deported for ‘rage bait’ content in PH

The Bureau of Immigration believes Russian content creator Vitaly Zdorovetskiy traveled to the Philippines to produce “rage baiting” content, leading to his arrest.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Zdorovetskiy claimed he came to help a Filipino family, but authorities suspect he was seeking online clout. She noted he had engaged in similar behavior in other countries.

Zdorovetskiy was arrested for being an “undesirable foreign national” after harassing Filipinos for his content. Sandoval described him as “smug” during his arrest, even sending flying kisses to officers reading his Miranda Rights.

The vlogger faced backlash online for pranks that included threatening to rob a woman, harassing a security guard, and removing another guard’s cap in Bonifacio Global City. A security guard has since filed a police blotter against him.

The BI and the Department of Tourism reminded visitors to respect local laws and culture. “We condemn any form of abusive behavior by tourists,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco stated.

Zdorovetskiy is currently detained at the BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, awaiting deportation proceedings.