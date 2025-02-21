Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Famous vloggers Jeraldine, Josh Blackman now separated

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Jeraldine Blackman/FB

Famous vlogger Jeraldine announced her separation from Josh Blackman on their Facebook account.

Although they have separated, Jeraldine stated that they remain “good friends” and will continue co-parenting their children, Jette and Nimo.

“I just know that he’s a good person. He’s the best father that Jette and Nimo could ever have,” she said in the video.

The vlogger shared that Josh introduced her to the Christian faith and expressed gratitude that her children have him as their father.

She also thanked their viewers for their love and support. “To everyone out there who has supported The Blackman Family, thank you so much. We have a lot of you guys who love us so much, who love the Blackman family so much. Thank you so much for all the support,” Jeraldine said.

The Blackman family has always created content about their family life routine, travels, and even skits.

Meanwhile, many netizens were shocked and did not want to believe it at first.

“I’m still waiting for her to say that it’s a prank,” one netizen said.

“I don’t think this is something na for the content only. Also, I’ve noticed recently sa mga videos nila, wala si Josh, kaya siguro dahil nga true. But we’re really hoping na joke lang to,” another one said.

On the other hand, some supported the ex-couple through this hard time.

“Facing a separation is tough, and my heart goes out to you. For those of us who follow your journey, this serves as a valuable reminder to always put our families and partners first, even when life gets busy,” one commenter wrote.

“I guess Josh is just tired. Take a social break. Maybe that’s what your family needs. I pray that everything will go well for your family,” another said.

