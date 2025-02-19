Ramadan 101: Understanding the basics of the Holy Month

With Ramadan 2025 expected to begin on March 1, now is the best time to learn about the most sacred month for Muslims around the world. Characterized by fasting, prayer, and reflection, this observance embodies faith and community.

Whether you have been in the UAE for years and are already familiar with Ramadan or are new to the experience, here are some key aspects worth knowing:

1. It is based on the lunar calendar: Ramadan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which causes it to shift approximately 10 to 12 days earlier each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar. As a result, over time, Ramadan will fall during different seasons, influencing the duration of fasting hours due to varying daylight hours throughout the year.

This means that the experience of fasting can vary significantly depending on the season in which Ramadan occurs. Last year, Ramadan occurred in the winter for the first time in 24 years. This year will be similar, with winter expected to end on March 20. Consequently, the fasting duration will again be reduced, as winter days are shorter.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

2. Key practices are fasting and prayer: Muslims fast from dawn until sunset during Ramadan, refraining from food, drink (including water), and other physical needs. However, certain groups may be exempt from fasting, including pregnant women, young children, the elderly, the sick, and travelers.

Each day starts with “Suhoor,” a pre-dawn meal that helps sustain them throughout the day. This early meal is an important part of the fasting routine, providing the energy needed to get through the hours of fasting.

The meal that marks the end of the daily fast is called “Iftar.” It typically begins with the tradition of eating dates and sipping water, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad, who is believed to have broken his fast this way. After this, families and friends gather to enjoy a delicious meal together, making it a special time of connection and celebration.

Aside from fasting, Muslims enhance their prayers and recitation of the Quran during Ramadan. Taking place in mosques are “Taraweeh,” the special nightly prayers that feature longer sections of the Quran being recited. Many Muslims also strive to complete the entire Quran throughout the month of Ramadan.

3. Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan: Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, which brings families together for a grand celebration of communal prayers, feasting on delicious meals, and exchanging gifts. It’s also a time filled with happiness and gratitude for Muslims, as they give Zakat al-Fitr, a special form of charity, to help those in need.

4. A few phrases to know:

Ramadan Mubarak – A common greeting that means “Blessed Ramadan.”

Ramadan Kareem – Another greeting that translates to “Generous Ramadan.”

Eid Mubarak – A greeting used at the end of Ramadan during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Knowing these aspects of Ramadan can help one to understand the true essence of this month, allowing deeper connections and appreciation for diverse cultural and religious practices. Regardless of faith, the spirit of Ramadan — rooted in empathy and generosity — can resonate with everyone.

Ka-TFT, what other Ramadan facts do you know?