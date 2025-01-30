No Filipinos involved in Washington aircraft crash, PH Embassy says

No Filipinos have been reported involved in the tragic aircraft collision in the United States, which occurred between an American Airlines commercial plane and a military helicopter, the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. said.

In a statement issued Thursday (UAE time), the Embassy confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation as authorities continue their search and rescue efforts.

“The Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C. is closely monitoring the aviation incident near the Reagan National Airport. Authorities are currently undertaking search and rescue operations. The White House has confirmed that a military helicopter collided with a commercial jet,” the Embassy said.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. (Eastern Time) when American Eagle Flight 5342, a CRJ-700 operated by PSA Airlines, collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. The aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, resulting in at least 18 fatalities. As of the latest updates, no survivors have been found.

“So far, the Embassy has not received reports of Filipinos involved in the incident,” the Embassy said.

The regional jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the collision, while the military helicopter on a training flight, had three soldiers aboard. Search and rescue operations in the Potomac River are still ongoing.

