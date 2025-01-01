Ras Al Khaimah sets 2 new world records with 2025 New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show

Ras Al Khaimah marked the arrival of 2025 by setting two new Guinness World Records with its spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show.

The emirate earned titles for the “largest aerial display of a tree formed by multirotors/drones” and the “largest aerial image of a seashell formed by multirotors/drones.”

The show titled “Our Story in the Sky” celebrated the region’s natural and cultural heritage, transforming the night sky with drones, lasers, and synchronized pyrotechnics. Spanning five kilometers of the Ras Al Khaimah waterfront, the display featured three acts: Shifting Sands, Mysteries of the Sea, and Guiding Starlight.

“This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are a fitting tribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s incredible achievements in tourism throughout 2024. Securing two Guinness World Records titles with such a spectacular and meaningful display reflects the innovative spirit and cultural pride that define our Emirate,” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said.

This achievement builds on Ras Al Khaimah’s history of record-breaking New Year’s celebrations. In 2024, the emirate made history by setting two Guinness World Records with an eight-minute fireworks and drone display, earning recognition for the longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks (5.8 km) and the longest straight-line drone display (2 km).

Over 100,000 residents and visitors gathered to witness the display, which was part of the Ras Al Khaimah New Year 2025 Festival.