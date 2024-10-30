‘Leon’ now a destructive super typhoon – PAGASA

Cyclone ‘Leon’ has intensified into a destructive super typhoon, the weather bureau said on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Based on the 5 p.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Batanes is under wind signal 4.
The following are under Signal 3:
- the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Calayan Is.,)
- the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)
Areas under Signal 2:
- the rest of Babuyan Islands
- the rest of mainland Cagayan
- northern and eastern portions of Isabela
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- northern and eastern portions of Abra
- eastern portion of Mountain Province
- Ilocos Norte
Signal 1, meanwhile, is up in:
- the rest of Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- the rest of Mountain Province
- Ifugao, Benguet
- rest of Abra
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- northeastern portion of Tarlac
PAGASA said areas under signal 3 and 4 may encounter intense to torrential (more than 200 millimeters) rainfall.
It said heavy to intense rains, or about 100 to 200 millimeters, may occur in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Isabela, and Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Antique, and Babuyan Islands.
Kalinga, Benguet, Mountain Province, La Union, Pangasinan, and Negros Occidental may have moderate to heavy rains or about 50 to 100 millimeters.
PAGASA said Leon was last spotted 215 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes, with 185 kilometers per hour (kph) maximum sustained winds and gusts of up to 230 kph.