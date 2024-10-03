Vilma Santos, sons submit COCs for Elections 2025

Former Batangas Sixth District Representative Vilma Santos-Recto has officially filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor of Batangas, a position she held from 2007 to 2016.

Santos-Recto, a well-known actress in the film and television industry, submitted her COC alongside her sons, Luis Manzano and Ryan Recto, who are also seeking positions in the upcoming 2025 elections. Luis Manzano, an actor and television host, will run as his mother’s vice gubernatorial candidate.

Ryan Recto aims to secure the House seat for Batangas’ sixth district, a position previously held by Santos-Recto.

Additionally, she has served as the mayor of Lipa. The family filed their COCs under the Nacionalista Party. Vilma Santos-Recto is married to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, a former senator.