‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown shares wedding photos with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi during their wedding. Courtesy: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi/IG

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share beautiful wedding photos with now-husband Jake Bongiovi.

The wedding ceremony was held at Villa Cetinale, Italy. Brown shone in a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown while Jake wore a white tuxedo and a black bow tie.

The British actress wrote in her caption: “Forever and always, your wife.” As a cute reply, Bongiovi also posted their wedding photos, this time, with a caption: “Forever and always, your husband.”

The two first connected on Instagram and began dating in 2021. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, stunning in matching black outfits.

In 2023, they got engaged, and in May of this year, paparazzi captured photos of the couple wearing matching bands on the third fingers of their left hands, confirming their marriage.

