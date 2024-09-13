House Committee approves DMW PHP 8 billion budget proposal

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac as well as the other department’s officials, presented the proposed 2025 DMW budget during the House Appropriations Committee hearing.

According to the proposal, the DMW’s budget is PHP 8.504 billion.

Sec. Cacdac stated that the proposed budget will support the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and promote their rights, while also enhancing their economic self-reliance and empowering their families.

Moreover, the budget will support the establishment of CITES (Competence, Integrity, Transparency, Efficiency, and Service) Centers at the local levels.

It will also aid in expanding legal assistance to workers, providing specialized services to senior and solo-parent OFWs, and modernizing and expanding the National Maritime Polytechnic.

The proposed budget will be presented to the House plenary on September 19, 2024, with Rep. Raul Angelo Jil D. Bongalon to sponsor the DMW budget.