Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House Committee approves DMW PHP 8 billion budget proposal

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac as well as the other department’s officials, presented the proposed 2025 DMW budget during the House Appropriations Committee hearing.

According to the proposal, the DMW’s budget is PHP 8.504 billion.

Sec. Cacdac stated that the proposed budget will support the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and promote their rights, while also enhancing their economic self-reliance and empowering their families.

Moreover, the budget will support the establishment of CITES (Competence, Integrity, Transparency, Efficiency, and Service) Centers at the local levels.

It will also aid in expanding legal assistance to workers, providing specialized services to senior and solo-parent OFWs, and modernizing and expanding the National Maritime Polytechnic.

The proposed budget will be presented to the House plenary on September 19, 2024, with Rep. Raul Angelo Jil D. Bongalon to sponsor the DMW budget.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 09 13 111853

Marcos’ 67th birthday wish: Unifying the Philippine agricultural sector

3 mins ago
bongbong marcos

Marcos announces free hospitalization for patients in public hospitals on his birthday

17 mins ago
the juans 1

“Hindi Tayo Pwede” comes to life in Dubai

59 mins ago
rest areas

Rest areas for delivery riders introduced at Dubai Metro, bus stations

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button