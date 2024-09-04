Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTop Stories

BREAKING: Former Mayor Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed the arrest of former Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia. The arrest took place at 11:58 PM on September 3, 2024, as reported by Senior Superintendent Audie Latuheru of the Indonesian Police.

Immigration authorities have verified that Ms. Guo is currently in custody at the Jatanras Mabes Polri facility in Indonesia.

Secretary of Justice Boying Remulla praised the successful operation, stating:

“The arrest of Alice Guo is a testament to the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies and the strength of international cooperation in bringing fugitives to justice. We will ensure that all legal processes are followed to hold her accountable for any crimes committed.”

The DOJ remains committed to justice and will continue collaborating with Indonesian authorities to ensure proper legal procedures are upheld.

