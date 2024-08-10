UAE health ministry shares Tagalog heat safety tips for those with chronic conditions

The Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reminded citizens and residents, especially those with chronic diseases, to care for their health. They shared the video in multiple languages, including Filipino.

According to MoHAP, if you have a chronic condition like high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease, you can follow these simple tips to stay safe during heat waves!

Para sa mga may altapresyon, iwasan ang biglaang pagbabago sa temperature, tulad ng pagligo sa malamig na tubig o direktang pagkakalantad sa malamig na air conditioning ng matagal. Iwasan ang pisikal na aktibidad sa mainit na panahon upang maiwasan ang dehydration.

In English: For those with high blood pressure, avoid sudden changes in temperature, such as taking a cold shower or prolonged and direct exposure to cold air conditioning.

2. Para sa mga may diabetes, uminom ng higit sa 8 basong tubig araw-araw. Kumain ng mga gulay na hindi tuberous tulad ng spinach, mallow, at broccoli, at bawasan ang mga tuberous na gulay tulad ng patatas at karot. Sundin ang tamang bahagi ng prutas upang maiwasan ang pagtaas ng asukal lalo na kung ang pagkain ay may carbohydrates

In English: For those with diabetes, drink over 8 glasses of water daily, and focus on non-tuberous vegetables like spinach, mallow, and broccoli. Limit tuberous vegetables such as potatoes and carrots. Be mindful of fruit portions to prevent sugar spikes, especially in meals high in carbohydrates.

3. Para sa mga may sakit sa puso, uminom ng 10 hanggang 12 basong tubig araw-araw. Kumain ng iba’t ibang prutas at gulay dahil sa kanilang antioxidant content.

In English: For those with heart disease, drink 10 to 12 glasses of water daily and eat a variety of fruits and vegetables for their antioxidant benefits.

This isn’t the first time for the UAE health ministry to post awareness videos translated to different languages. Previously, the MoHAP also posted videos on the symptoms of heat stress, what to do in case of heat stroke, tips on how to protect the elderly from heat stroke, as well as for those who are pregnant.