Hidilyn Diaz now in Paris; visits PH Olympic athletes

First Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz visited her fellow athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics after arriving in Paris.

In an Instagram story, Diaz was seen spending time with some athletes from the Team Philippines, including boxers Hergie Bacyadan and Eumir Marcial.

Diaz earlier congratulated boxer Aira Villegas, who clinched the third Olympic medal for the Philippines at 2024 Paris Olympics after winning bronze.

“Aira, lagi mong sinasabi: dasal sa Panginoon, tiwala sa sarili. Oo comeback mo ito! At ang galing mo! Inilaban mo hindi lang ang sarili mo kundi pati sina Eumir at Carlo na alam nating deserve ding manalo! Inilaban mo ang bansa natin, salamat! Panalo ang comeback mo! Proud sa iyo ang Ate Haidie mo!” the weightlifter said in an Instagram post.

In a separate post, Diaz also shared that her visit to Paris made her reminisce her journey as an Olympics athlete.

“Ngayong nasa Paris ako para maging athlete’s representative sa Weightlifting Events, bumabalik lahat ng memories ng Olympics. Eight years ago today mismo mula ng aking Rio Olympics silver,” she said.

