Vice President Sara Duterte has reportedly flown to Germany amid heavy rains and massive flooding brought on by Typhoon Carina on Wednesday.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Duterte was seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 with her husband, their children, and her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman.

The plane left at 1:50 AM on Wednesday and landed in Dubai for a connecting flight to Munich, Germany.

The Office of the Vice President did not confirm nor deny the travel of Duterte.