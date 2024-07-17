UAE, Philippines engage in talks on enhancing workforce collaboration

The UAE and the Philippines convened for the fourth session of the Joint Technical Committee on Labour and Domestic Workers, to discuss further opportunities and collaboration in the workforce.

The two nations talked about the latest developments in laws regulating labor relations and domestic workers in the UAE, including social protections, worker welfare programs, handling labor complaints, and plans for better cooperation in workforce development between the two countries, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a news release.

The meeting was held at the MoHRE headquarters in Dubai on July 16, 2024, chaired by Her Excellency Shayma Al Awadhi, assistant undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at MoHRE, and Felicitas Bay, OIC Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Also present in the meeting were His Excellency Abdulla Al Nuaimi, MoHRE assistant undersecretary for Domestic Work Affairs; Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; Mardomel Melicor, assistant secretary for Middle Eastern and African Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs; and Mario T. Zinampan, assistant secretary for Policy and International Cooperation at DMW.