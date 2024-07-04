Pope Francis extends greetings to Marcos, Filipinos—Vatican official

Pope Francis sent his greetings to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Filipinos through Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

During his visit to Malacañang, Gallagher said that the Pope appreciates the contributions of Filipinos to the Catholic Church globally.

“The Holy Father is sending you his greetings, Your Excellency. As most attached to the Filipino people [and] to the church in the Philippines,” Gallagher said.

The Vatican official is on a five-day visit to the Philippines.

“I’m delighted it’s been possible to make this visit. It’s long overdue, in fact. But hopefully contacts will be renewed and continued,” Gallagher said.

During the courtesy call, Marcos welcomed the Vatican official and extended his good wishes to the Pope.

The President also emphasized the relationship of the country with the Holy See for 73 years, since April 8, 1951.

Gallagher also visited Malaybalay, Bukidnon, on July 3 to participate in the Plenary Session of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, and celebrated the Mass with Abbey of the Transfiguration on July 4.

Gallagher is also set to deliver an address at the Foreign Service Institute of the Department of Foreign Affairs on July 5.