Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pope Francis extends greetings to Marcos, Filipinos—Vatican official

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin50 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office

Pope Francis sent his greetings to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Filipinos through Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

During his visit to Malacañang, Gallagher said that the Pope appreciates the contributions of Filipinos to the Catholic Church globally.

“The Holy Father is sending you his greetings, Your Excellency. As most attached to the Filipino people [and] to the church in the Philippines,” Gallagher said.

The Vatican official is on a five-day visit to the Philippines.

“I’m delighted it’s been possible to make this visit. It’s long overdue, in fact. But hopefully contacts will be renewed and continued,” Gallagher said.

During the courtesy call, Marcos welcomed the Vatican official and extended his good wishes to the Pope.

The President also emphasized the relationship of the country with the Holy See for 73 years, since April 8, 1951.

Gallagher also visited Malaybalay, Bukidnon, on July 3 to participate in the Plenary Session of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, and celebrated the Mass with Abbey of the Transfiguration on July 4.

Gallagher is also set to deliver an address at the Foreign Service Institute of the Department of Foreign Affairs on July 5.

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin50 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Mira Main Photo

Lucrative opportunities in Quezon City: A prime investment choice for investors abroad

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Airport

Abu Dhabi airports reached 22.4 million travelers in 2023

3 hours ago
DRNMC

Dubai allows public to propose names for streets, roads

4 hours ago
marcos psac

Marcos wants to improve e-visa system for Indian nationals

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button