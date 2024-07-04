Dubai allows public to propose names for streets, roads

You can now suggest names for streets and roads in Dubai!

The Dubai Road Naming Committee (DRNMC) has launched a platform allowing the public to participate in proposing names for streets and roads in Dubai.

The Street Designation Proposal, under the Dubai Municipality, would promote community participation, as well as preserving the culture and heritage of the city, the Dubai Media Office reported.

“The new platform serves as a digital system, allowing the public to suggest names for streets and roads across Dubai, keeping in mind a comprehensive method and specific criteria that reflects our identity and interrelationship between past, present and future of Dubai,” H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality and chairman of the DRNMC, said.

” It aims to revive valuable historical meanings, heritage, and urban monuments, in line with Dubai’s leading global position and reputation, further consolidating diverse areas of the Emirate in the minds of present and future generations,” Al Hajri added.

The public can access this link to start suggesting names: https://roadsnaming.ae.

Method of proposing names

The proposed names should also adhere to the classification set by the committee, including names related to Arabic and Islamic design and architecture; art, culture and Arabic poetic prosody; names of natural phenomena, local plants, trees, flowers, marine, and wild plants, as well as wild and marine birds.

Moreover, names of squares, forts, ancient castles, archaeological sites, local and ancient jewelry, and horse and Arabian camel names and descriptions, types of palms and date palms will also be included.

Proposed names could also be inspired by names of farming and agriculture professions, industrial and artisanal professions and their tools, names of gemstones, and names related to inventions and modern technology.

The DRNMC was established by Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2021.