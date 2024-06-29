Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic opens doors in Satwa, Dubai!

Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic joyfully opened its doors in the vibrant neighborhood of Satwa, Dubai, on June 22, 2024. The celebration was made even more special with the presence of Rechel Hoco, also known as Rechel in Dubai, and many enthusiastic Filipinos joining in the fun.

The room was filled with laughter and joy as the owners, the staff, and Rechel gathered to slice the cake and officially kick off the celebration. Exciting giveaways were also given to the first customers, including vouchers worth 700 AED. Fellow Filipinos also took the opportunity to speak and take a photo opportunity with Rechel in Dubai.

Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic can be found on the 2nd floor, Suite 205, at Al Diyafa Shopping Center, right near the Satwa Roundabout. At Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic, you can find the latest dental technology that will surely give you top-notch care. Plus, their state-of-the-art clinic provides patients with the highest standard of dental care. From braces installation and adjustments to fillings, dentures, and teeth whitening!

That’s not all! Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic also rolled out amazing opening offers, featuring discounted rates on various dental procedures as well as free consultations for new patients. Take advantage of special offers on braces installation, dentures, and filling until July 15. So, grab on this opportunity now before it’s too late!

Moreover, their clinic aims to introduce its top-tier services to a wider audience and establish itself as a trusted dental care provider in the area.

Their grand opening is just the beginning of their journey to spread happy and healthy smiles! Head over to Al Diyafa Shopping Center, find Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic, and have the best dental experience that will leave you smiling brighter than ever!